Columbia woman seriously hurt in Lake-area motorcycle crash

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Columbia woman was taken to the Lake Regional Hospital on Sunday after a crash involving a motorcycle.

52-year-old Lesley Clark was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle with 50-year-old Brian Dunwoody from Moberly on Horseshoe Bend Parkway at Palisades Condo Drive in the lake area.

Dunwoody attempted to pass an RV using the center turn lane. According to a crash report, he failed to negotiate a curve and struck and curb ejecting both riders from the bike.

Clark was taken to the Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Dunwoody was airlifted to the University Hospital.

Both sustained serious injuries from the crash.