Columbia woman splits big lottery prize
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman is splitting a $99,000 prize after purchasing a winning Missouri Lottery ticket at a local gas station.
Aina Potter was one of two players who matched all five numbers randomly selected in the Dec. 19 Show Me Cash drawing. She'll get $49,500.
Potter purchased her ticket at Break Time, located at 1410 Forum Boulevard in Columbia.
The winning Show Me Cash numbers for the drawing were 7, 8, 9, 23 and 33.
The Missouri Lottery also said Monday that Ronald Zarbo of Chesterfield won $1 million in the Christmas Day Mega Millions drawing.
