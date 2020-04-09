Columbia woman taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA - A woman has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old woman sustained life threatening injuries, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 7pm near the 6400 Block on I-70 Drive Southeast. Police say the woman lost control and traveled off the south side of the roadway before striking a utility pole and being thrown off her motorcycle.

Columbia PD have no further information of the crash as the investigation is currently ongoing.