Columbia woman under investigation for beating children

3 days 5 hours 39 minutes ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Monday, September 30, 2019 12:14:00 PM CDT September 30, 2019 in News
By: Diana Fidarova, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman Thursday with nearly a dozen crimes, including child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action.

Court documents said 38-year-old Shiree Howard, whose five children were living at her residence in the 1900 block of Arlene Drive, put a plastic bag over her daughter's head for about 20 seconds, causing the child to not be able to breathe. The girl told police she "believed she was going to die." She also said Howard told her and her sisters Howard "would kill them," and that she "was going to shoot and stab" her children if they told anyone about the abuse.

One of Howard's children told police Howard hit her with a yellow plastic bat and a broom handle more than once, the document said. it further said her 13-year-old child had to go to the hospital after Howard assaulted the child, leaving a cut on her head and injuries to her arms. According to the court document, the child told investigators she did not want to go back to Howard's house because she "didn't want to die."

Investigators said in one instance, Howard hit her 12-year-old with a bat because she was mad her 2-year-old son had "gotten into the powder" in the garage. The court document implied Howard had kept cocaine at the residence, and said the 12-year-old got a concussion from the assault.

Howard's neighbor David Smith said he was not surprised to hear about the child abuse case.

"We have seen several incidents where the kids are allowed to run around wherever they want," he said. "They've been several cases when we actually almost hit them with the car because they've just run out in the street without parent or supervision."

Howard was charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of child abuse or neglect and two counts of armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $110,000 cash only.

The probable cause document said the investigation started after the Missouri Department of Family Services received a child abuse report via the DFS hotline.

The case is co-investigated by the Columbia Police Department and the Missouri Children's Division of the Department of Social Services. Department's communications director Rebecca Woelfel said the information relating to specific child abuse and neglect investigations are closed and confidential.

The Department of Social Services strongly encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to call their toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738. The hotline is answered 24-hours a day, every day, all year round.

More News

Grid
List

SPECIAL REPORT: Community under fire: a search for solutions
SPECIAL REPORT: Community under fire: a search for solutions
COLUMBIA - The city’s five homicides in September have victims' family members mourning, residents frustrated and city leaders saying the... More >>
53 minutes ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Schnucks to end all tobacco sales
Schnucks to end all tobacco sales
COLUMBIA - The popular market Schnucks announced Thursday that they will stop selling all tobacco products beginning Jan. 1, 2020.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Callaway County woman facing charges for having sex with underage teen
Callaway County woman facing charges for having sex with underage teen
FULTON - The Callaway County prosecutor charged a woman with statutory rape and statutory sodomy Thursday after deputies said she... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 3:23:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Jefferson City man charged with rape
Jefferson City man charged with rape
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been charged with rape after police said he assaulted a woman on Monday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 3:06:51 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Volunteers give away trees to Eldon and Jefferson City tornado victims
Volunteers give away trees to Eldon and Jefferson City tornado victims
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and several community members began giving out trees on Thursday to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Home surveillance cameras playing larger role in solving crimes, police say
Home surveillance cameras playing larger role in solving crimes, police say
ASHLAND - The ever-growing presence of home security cameras is helping authorities investigate crimes and identify suspects faster than ever,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 2:29:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Hyperloop lands in Columbia
Hyperloop lands in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Hyperloop arrived in Columbia Thursday on the second stop of it's U.S. tour. The Virgin XP-1... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 2:27:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Missouri Supreme Court weighs voter photo ID law
Missouri Supreme Court weighs voter photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The fate of a key part of Missouri’s new voter photo identification law is now... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Alleged Fulton Dairy Queen burglar arrested
Alleged Fulton Dairy Queen burglar arrested
FULTON - A suspect was taken into custody by police on Oct. 1 related to two previous incidents involving a... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 12:45:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Person of interest identified in deadly Marshall shooting
UPDATE: Person of interest identified in deadly Marshall shooting
MARSHALL - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died and two others were hurt in a shooting Thursday.... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Boil water advisories announced in Boone County
Boil water advisories announced in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Two boil water advisories affecting customers in Consolidated Public Water Supply District No.1 were announced Thursday morning.... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 11:28:00 AM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in north Columbia gunfire incident
UPDATE: Suspect charged in north Columbia gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a suspect in a gunfire incident Wednesday evening. Neighbors reported hearing shots... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 7:54:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Politicians celebrate start of Rocheport bridge project
Politicians celebrate start of Rocheport bridge project
ROCHEPORT- As construction begins on the new Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport, federal, state, and local Mid-Missouri leaders gathered Wednesday... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 7:04:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Chicago man arrested in Callaway County on heroin and cocaine charges
Chicago man arrested in Callaway County on heroin and cocaine charges
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Chicago man was arrested for trafficking over $53,000 in heroin and cocaine during an... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 5:51:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Fans encouraged to beware of Cardinal playoff ticket scammers
Fans encouraged to beware of Cardinal playoff ticket scammers
COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They'll play the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 5:29:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in Sports

Loss of railway bridge to affect town of Brunswick
Loss of railway bridge to affect town of Brunswick
CHARITON COUNTY - In a small town of just 816 people, major events like a bridge collapse bring them together.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 3:30:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Virgin Hyperloop One officials and test pod set for appearance in Columbia
Virgin Hyperloop One officials and test pod set for appearance in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Virgin's Hyperloop One XP-1 test pod will make its first appearance on a college campus when it goes... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Cole County Sheriff's Office investigates burglaries
Cole County Sheriff's Office investigates burglaries
LOHMAN - Sherrie Hanks thought last Friday would be like any other day on her quiet street. When she... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 2:44:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
6pm 60°
7pm 58°
8pm 58°
9pm 57°