Columbia woman wins $50,000 from Missouri Lottery

COLUMBIA – A 49-year-old Columbia woman who said she very rarely plays the Missouri Lottery was the latest winner of some big prize money.

Melissa Camper, a University of Missouri graduate student and mother of two, indulged in a few tickets when the Powerball jackpot reached $1.5 billion and walked away with $50,000.

“I had to buy a few tickets. I mean, it was a chance at $1 billion,” Camper said.

Following the Jan. 13 drawing, after she realized she missed the jackpot, Camper set her tickets aside to check at a later date.

Camper went to back Columbia Break Time where she bought her tickets to check them on Jan. 30.

“I noticed a sign on the door saying they had sold a $50,000 prize. I thought to myself, ‘Yeah, right. You never win anything,’” Camper said.

One of Camper’s Quick Pick tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.

“It’s you! You’re the one we’ve been waiting for,” the clerk said when she scanned Camper’s winning ticket.

With her winnings, Camper plans to make upgrades to her home, pay off some of her graduate school expenses and devote of portion to each of her children’s college funds.