Columbia woman wins big on lottery scratcher

Scratcher Columbia woman won $100,000 from

COLUMBIA- A Columbia woman won $100,000 from a lottery scratcher ticket last Wednesday.

Kate Dietz purchased a “20X The Money” scratcher from Fastlane at the intersection of West Blvd. N. and I-70 Drive Southwest. She claimed her prize at the Missouri Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City soon afterwards, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery.

“20X The Money” is a $5 scratchers game. There are still five more worth $100,000 remaining.