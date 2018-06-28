Columbia Women's Soccer Announces First Signee

COLUMBIA - Columbia head women's soccer coach John Klein announced the team's first signee: Kelly Ross of Moberly, Missouri. Ross will play soccer for the Lady Cougars starting in the fall of 2012. In late August, Columbia announced the addition of women's soccer.

"I want to congratulate Kelly on being the first women's soccer player in the history of Columbia College.," stated coach Klein. "She has made her mark in Mid-Missouri club and high school soccer and she was the obvious choice to be the program's first signee. Everyone we spoke to; coaches, teammates, and parents all put Kelly at the top of the list. She's talented, she's athletic, and she loves the game. She plays hard and she plays to win. She's definitely our kind of player."



Ross is a senior at Moberly High School. During her three seasons in Moberly High School soccer, she has scored 99 goals and posted 42 assists. She also is a three time all-region player and was the region player of the year as a junior.

"We look forward to working with Kelly over the next 4 years as we set out to make an immediate impact in NAIA women's soccer," said Klein.