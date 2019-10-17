Columbia women's soccer defeats Lindenwood

COLUMBIA - Columbia improved its record on Wednesday after defeating Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2-1, in an AMC matchup.

Sarah Garcia gave the Lynx an early lead in the 5th minute when she landed a shot in the net over Cougars defenders.

Columbia's Lucy Kingsley set the ball up for Kelsey Mirts in the 23rd minute to tie the game, 1-1.

The rest of the game was quiet until Columbia's Brianna Heath jumped to save a ball from the line. Heath headed it to Mirts, who then headed it past Lindenwood's goalie to make it 2-1.

Cougars goalie Kate Marshall didn't let another goal past her, walking off with five saves.

The win drove Columbia's record up to 10-3 on the season and 7-0 in conference play. The team will play Harris-Stowe State on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m.