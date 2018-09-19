Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters

10 hours 7 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News
By: Elise Brisco, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Assistant City Counselor Jose Caldera announced the city and Bird are talking about short-term rules regulating the rental scooters.

Caldera talked with the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council Tuesday afternoon. 

Bird scooters first landed in Columbia about a month ago and now there are about 350 scooters scattered throughout the city. 

Caldera added the city is studying what other cities are doing to regulate the company and citizen's use of the scooters. 

The company is currently operating in Columbia without a business license. Caldera says the company applied for one, but the city denied it. 

The city's short-term agreement is expected to span over one year and to include concerns like parking regulation, location of scooters, enforcement and ADA compliancy.

According to the council, riding motorized vehicles on sidewalks in Columbia business districts is prohibited. However, some Bird users find the sidewalk to be the safest place for them to ride. 

"I ride mine on the sidewalk," said Shardae Williams, an MU student. "I typically ride with earphones so I don't know if someone is behind me and I want to stay safe at all times."

Tootie Burns, a member of the leadership council, wondered about who would enforce the rules. 

"Are we going to ask our police officers to enforce that?" Burns asked. "I'm not sure if there is the time for them to enforce that."

Caldera said the short-term agreement will allow more time to have more conversations with city leaders about the scooters' future. 

More News

Grid
List

Public invited to give feedback on Bird scooters
Public invited to give feedback on Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters will be discussed at the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission meeting Wednesday night. The commission will... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:15:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia climate task force to meet amongst climate change disagreement
Columbia climate task force to meet amongst climate change disagreement
COLUMBIA -- The mayor of Columbia's task force on Climate Action and Adaptation planning could recommend an increase in renewable... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:24:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Jeff Jones is living just a quarter of a mile away from a future Controlled Animal Feeding... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - Assistant City Counselor Jose Caldera announced the city and Bird are talking about short-term rules regulating the rental... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One continues rescuing people, checking on others and sheltering those in need in the wake... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
COLUMBIA - After volunteering at a detention center for women and children seeking asylum in the U.S., one Jefferson City... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a deadly 2016 shooting on Claudell Lane. Navarro Scott,... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:35:11 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
SUNRISE BEACH - Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announced his resignation due to harassment from a board member. Reilly said... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
COLUMBIA - City employees are getting a raise in this year's budget, but some say it's not enough for line... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

New lawn care app comes to Columbia
New lawn care app comes to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A lawn care app launched in Columbia to connect consumers with people who want to make extra money... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is set to receive nine brand new police vehicles in the next... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
MACON - Deputies are investigating after a member of the Missouri National Guard was shot at a training site near... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
(CNN Money) -- Facebook's ad targeting system is being used by some employers to unlawfully discriminate based on gender, a... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:06:05 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
NEOSHO (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a sheriff's deputy during a chase. ... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
COLUMBIA - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old child. Police arrested... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:11:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
COLUMBIA - A more than 25-year-old park shelter and playground could say goodbye soon. The replacement of those two... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:13:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 71°
7am 72°
8am 73°
9am 77°