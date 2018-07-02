Columbians Celebrate Bike, Walk and Wheel Week

COLUMBIA - Bike, Walk and Wheel Week (BWWW) is a weeklong celebration of active transportation in Columbia. The 11th annual celebration starts this saturday May 12 and runs through the following Saturday.

People are encouraged to get out and bike, walk or wheel to their destinations around town. There are 16 events this year and most are free with a few exceptions.

The celebration kicks off with a Confident City Cycling Class at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at the PedNet Coalition office. The class costs $50. People can Learn how to ride safely and confidently on city streets and become a regular bicycle commuter.

Other activities for the first day include:

-Kids Bike Safety at 10 a.m. to noon, located at Shelter Insurance on 1817 West Broadway.

-Story Book Trail "Swirl by Swirl: Spirals in Nature" (available May 12 - May 31)

This event will occur from dawn to dusk at the Forum Nature Area on 2701 Forum Blvd.

Participants can read a storybook while walking the trail. Pages from award winning book "Swirl by Swirl: Spirals in Nature" will be spaced along the trail to enjoy during the hike.

-Bike, Walk and WOOF. This event will occur from all day at local dog parks and trails. All dogs are required to be on a leash in all city parks in trials with the exception of approved areas.

The week long celebration is presented by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and Columbia Boone County Health and Human Services. To view the schedule for the rest of the week click here.