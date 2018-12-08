Columbians celebrate Nigerian heritage on annual Igala Day

COLUMBIA - While many people honor Memorial Day on Monday, some in mid-Missouri will spend their day celebrating their Nigerian heritage.

Igala Day is an annual celebration that started five years ago. It takes place every year on Memorial Day to celebrate the anniversary of the first member of the Igala community, Patrick Adejo, who arrived in Columbia ten years ago during Memorial Day weekend.

Since then, the Igala community has expanded in Columbia by going from one man to multiple families.

Kelechi Adejo is the sister-in-law of Patrick Adejo who also lives in Columbia with her husband and three kids. She also helps organize Igala Day.

"It's all about celebrating ourselves as Igala people and showcasing the culture of Igala tribe to the community where we've found ourselves which is Columbia, Missouri," Adejo said.

The event is completely open to all, and members of the community can enjoy traditional African dishes, music, and cultural wear.

"We open this up to say hey, look who we are, come and share with us, come have fun with us. Every year we have people come in, various people and other Nigerians. It's open to the public anybody can come."

Igala Day Annual Community Picnic will begin at 4 p.m. at Jay Dix Station off Scott Boulevard.