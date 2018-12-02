Columbians Head Outdoors to Enjoy Weather

COLUMBIA - Families, college students and recreation lovers in Columbia stepped outside Monday to enjoy the warm weather.

Some parents and grandparents said they are grateful for the nice weather because it allows their children and grandchildren to get outside and burn some energy after being cooped in during the long winter.

"We've been swinging and sliding and brought the wagon to go for a little walk and it's just nice to be outside honestly," said Hannah Swann, a Columbia resident with two young children.

Many people went out to parks such as Rock Quarry and Stephens Lake to play on the playgrounds and play sports like basketball and baseball.

The downtown patios at restaurants like Shakespeare's, Quintons Bar & Deli also opened so customers could enjoy the sunny afternoon.

Several residents said they were trying to soak in the nice weather before it could rain again later this week.

"We've being looking forward for a day like this to be able to take out our kids, walk around the park, not have to worry about the rain, whether they get wet or not," said Daniel Stull, a Columbia resident.