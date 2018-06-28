Columbians Return While Police Investigate Explosions

BOSTON - On Wednesday, the final Columbia residents who attended the Boston Marathon are heading back home. On day three of the investigation into the explosions that killed three and injured 175 people, law enforcement officers are moving closer to finding clues.

A one-mile stretch on Boylston street is the area of focus for the investigation now. It is one of the only areas still closed to the public. It's considered to be the city's largest crime scene ever and more than 1,000 law enforcement officers and agents are working here.

So far, they said the two bombs were probably made out of kitchen pressure cookers packed with nails and other shrapnel all hidden in a nylon backpack.

Other findings suggest the devices may have been detonated with the help of a small circuit board investigators found along with wires and a battery. FBI experts said the devices indicate the bombs were detonated with a timer and not a remote control, according to The Boston Globe.

Meanwhile the identities of the dead victims of this tragedy are coming to light. The youngest was an eight-year-old boy from Boston who was cheering for his dad in the marathon. Another was a 29-year-old woman from Medford Massachusetts and the last one was a Chinese graduate student at University of Boston.

On Thursday, President Obama will arrive in Boston for a service on behalf of the victims at the Cathedral of The Holy Cross.