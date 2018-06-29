Combat ship named after Kansas City revealed at Royals game

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Baseball fans at Kauffman Stadium got a first glimpse of a combat ship that will be named after Kansas City.

U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus was on hand Monday night when a picture of the future USS Kansas City was revealed before the Royals game against Pittsburgh.

The Kansas City Star reported the vessel will be a littoral combat ship, Independence variant. The Navy hopes to acquire more than 50 of the ships for a total cost of about $39 billion.

The Department of Defense said the ship is fast and agile, capable of operating in excess of 40 knots. It will be 419 feet long and carry a core crew of 40, plus up to 35 mission crew.