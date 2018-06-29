Combined Groups Look to Improve the Hinkson Creek

COLUMBIA - The Hinkson Creek will be receiving some major changes due to collaboration efforts between the city, university, and even some federal groups.

The Environmental Protection Agency is partnering with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Boone County Commission, the City of Columbia, and the University of Missouri to improve the Hinkson Creek.

The creek runs through Columbia and Boone County. The University is involved in this project because part of the creek runs through the MU campus.

Working together is exactly what the involved organizations think is necessary to improve the cleanliness of the creek. "My personal goal is taht the Hink as it's referred to, becomes the model stream for the urban stream for Missouri. I believe if it's going to happen in the state, it's going to happen in Columbia, Boone County, Missouri," said Karen Miller, Boone County Southern District Commissioner. She added, "It only can happen with all of us pulling together," said Miller.

The combined efforts of these groups will help reduce pollution in the Hinkson Creek. In the past this creek has been notorious for high levels of bacteria and has not met the EPA's and Missouri DNR's standards for aquatic life. Joe Engeln, Assistant Director for Science and Technology, says scientists are key in improving the creek. "Together these folks have all the proper background to properly guide the scientific part of this process," said Engeln.

The Columbia City Council will discuss this collaboration at their meeting this Monday. They will then vote on this on April 16th.