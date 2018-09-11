Comeau scores twice, leads Penguins past Blues 4-2

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Blake Comeau had two goals and an assist to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday night.

Patrick Hornqvist and Brandon Sutter also scored for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game skid. Sidney Crosby got his 40th assist on Hornqvist's goal.

Pittsburgh is 12-4-2 against Western Conference teams and 5-1-1 in its last seven road games.

Playing in place of starter Marc-Andre Fleury, backup goalie Thomas Greiss proved up to the challenge. Greiss stopped 21 shots and had the Blues shut out until giving up a goal to Dmitrij Jaskin with 5:27 left.

Ian Cole added a goal for St. Louis on a one-timer at 18:38. Vladimir Tarasenko assisted on both Blues goals, and Brian Elliott made 25 saves.