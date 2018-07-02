Command Change Coming at Whiteman Air Force base

KNOB NOSTER (AP) - A leadership change is in the works at Whiteman Air Force Base.

Brig. Gen. Glen Vanherck is to take command of the 509th Bomb Wing during a ceremony Friday at the west-central Missouri base. He will be succeeding Brig. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, who has led Bomb Wing since June 2012.

Vanherck currently is the commander of the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. He grew up in Bismarck, Mo., and is a graduate of the University of Missouri.

The 509th Bomb Wing is the Air Force's only B-2 Spirit stealth bomber unit. The B-2 stealth bombers can fly from Missouri to targets anywhere around the world.