Command of Whiteman AFB Bomb Wing Changes Hands

KNOB NOSTER (AP) - Command of the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base has been turned over to a Missouri native, Brig Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, at a ceremony in front of 500 troops and family members.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports VanHerck replaced Brig. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, who was credited with guiding the bomb wing to great heights despite tight resources and personnel drawdowns.

VanHerck grew up in Bismarck, Mo., and said he arrived at Whiteman before B-2s were ever used in combat. He said Friday he remembers thinking the $2 billion aircraft would not be used to fight wars, but now the team at Whiteman is on speed dial for combat commanders and senior leaders.

VanHerck most recently was Seventh Bomb Wing commander at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.