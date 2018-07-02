Comment Period Ends For Missouri River Habitat Project

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the public comment period is ending for a project intended to improve Missouri River wildlife habitat at a site in central Missouri.

The Jameson Island project near Arrow Rock in Saline County is designed to restore 30 acres of shallow water habitat for wildlife and fish, including the endangered pallid sturgeon.

The public comment period ends Saturday. The corps has held several public meetings, including a joint hearing with the Missouri Clean Water Commission. Officials say they have received significant public input and expect more as the comment period closes.

The corps and some Missouri officials and organizations have been at odds on the wisdom of putting more sediment into the river.