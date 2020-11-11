COLUMBIA – Driving down Broadway in downtown Columbia there are empty pockets of buildings.
John John is a commercial realtor RE/MAX Boone Realty Commercial Division and said the trend of businesses closing isn’t new.
“The retail market has been under stress for several years, because of, you know, online sales and that sort of thing. And I think this has just moved at very much faster forward,” John said.
According to the database company Statista, national retail vacancy climbed from 9 percent up to 20 percent since the start of the year. This trend is somewhat reflected locally in Columbia. As retail vacancy was 6.9 percent according to Plaza Commercial Realty. Owner, Paul Land, said he doesn’t know what the new numbers will be, but he knows that they change every day.
“As soon as we publish a study it’s outdated because we are buying and selling spaces all the time,” Land said.
For businesses that stay open, they are now working to deal with the effects of a near-by closed space.
Hannah Gray is the general manager at Hot Box Cookies and said without the bars open next door they have seen a huge decrease in foot traffic.
“You know, Friday night we'd have lines to the door, people lined up outside for the bars, and now it's just like, we'll have a crowd or two, every now and then,” Gray said.
Outside of Hot Box Cookies there are at least four empty store fronts, but Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said he doesn’t see this as a trend in town.
“We're still seeing some place places being built some commercial real estate, you know, you've got a couple places out on Scott Boulevard, Westbury project,” McCormick said. “So you're still seeing commercial real estate being built and purchased and rented, and some growth in growth in those areas.”
Updated local numbers will be available at the end of the year.