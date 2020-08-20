Commercial structure fire in Jefferson City leaves damage to roof

JEFFERSON CITY - A small structure fire left one roof damaged in Jefferson City, Wednesday.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 301 Dix Rd. just after 1 p.m.

Fire personnel discovered light smoke coming from a roof and then extinguished a small fire.

Authorities say a remodeling crew doing hot work on an access hole in the ceiling caused other portions of the roof to catch on fire.

It took 16 minutes for emergency crews to get the incident under control.