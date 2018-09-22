Commercial supply rocket explodes at liftoff

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A commercial supply ship bound for the International Space Station has exploded moments after liftoff.

Orbital Sciences Corp.'s unmanned rocket blew up over the launch complex at Wallops Island, Virginia, just six seconds after liftoff.

The company says no one was believed to be hurt and the damage appeared to be limited to the facilities.

Flames could be seen shooting into the sky as the sun set.

The Cygnus cargo ship was loaded with 5,000 pounds of gear for the six people living on the space station. It was the fourth Cygnus bound for the orbiting lab; the first flew just over a year ago.

NASA is paying the Virginia-based Orbital Sciences and the California-based SpaceX company to keep the space station stocked in the post-shuttle era. This is the first disaster in that effort.