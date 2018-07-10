Commission approves usage of opioid overdose drug in jail

COLUMBIA – The Boone County Commission unanimously approved the usage of NARCAN in its county jail Tuesday. NARCAN is a nasal spray that can counteract an opioid overdose.

It’s a joint effort between Boone County, the University of Missouri Curators and the Missouri Institute of Mental Health.

One county commissioner said the vote, for her, was easy.

“This is something that is so important for our community,” Janet Thompson said. “NARCAN is one substance that we can actually utilize and it’s one of those things that really saves people’s lives.”

According to the cooperative agreement, Boone County Jail will receive at least 100 NARCAN kits for distribution.

The county will also receive educational literature and training on overdoses and reversals.

People coming into the jail aren’t the only ones at risk for an overdose, Thompson said.

“If we have it in the jail, sometimes our detention officers are unwittingly exposed to Fentanyl and it’s so much stronger, even than heroine," Thompson said, "So it’s really important that we have that at the jail so not just the detainees, but the detention staff can be protected as well."

The NARCAN kits come at no cost to the sheriff’s office because of a grant from the Missouri Institute of Mental Health on behalf of the curators.