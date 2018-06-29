Commission Declares More SBC Areas `Competitive'

That's the result of a decision by the Public Service Commission. The commission has declared 51 more of SBC Missouri's residential exchanges and 30 of its business exchanges "competitive." Those declarations free telephone comapnies from many state pricing restrictions and other regulations. A change in state law has made it easier to secure the designation. Supporters say the change will mean more competition and new technology for consumers, but critics worry it will mean higher phone bills. The commission said all of the areas covered are served by at least two wireless companies, and often there's also a company providing service over the Internet.