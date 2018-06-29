Commission Member Discusses Own Land

COLUMBIA- A planning and zoning commissioner abstained Thursday night, not voting on a development regarding his own land.

Ray Puri, a planning and zoning member and Boone Hospital doctor, would like a medical office built near the intersection of East Broadway and Broadway Bluffs Drive. Along with the proposed medical office would be a parking lot and loading area as well. Even if the committee approves the development, the city council would still have to approve building the medical office before construction begins.

"It'll house a medical office and a pathological lab as well as a sleep study lab," Puri said.

The proposed building would have just 83 parking spaces. Medical buildings like this one are supposed to have 118. The committee however, waved that clause for this vote.