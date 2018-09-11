Commission signals progress on power line despite opposition

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Missouri Public Service Commission has asked Grain Belt Express for more information about a proposed high-voltage transmission line that would run through part of southern Randolph County despite the commission's staff recommending that it deny the company's application for certification.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the company needs the certificate to build the line that would carry wind-generated power from Kansas to Indiana. The project faces criticism from some who believe it will negatively affect property values and people's health, while supporters said it will move the state closer to a voter-mandate that utilities generate at least 15 percent renewable energy by 2021.

The information requested by the commission concerns business contracts, financial backers and amounts, proposed economic benefits, rate structures and efforts to meet regulatory requirements in other states. The deadline for providing the information is April 11.