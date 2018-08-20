Commission Talking about Pay Raises

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - On the heels of voter approval of a constitutional change, a commission meets and prepares to recommend state officials' pay raises. The panel has 14 of its 22 expected members. And it must hold four meetings around the state and issue a report, all by December first. The first meeting was Monday at the Capitol in Jefferson City, with six members attending. One of Governor Blunt's recent appointees, Republican businessman Jack Pohrer, of St. Louis, is the group's chairman. The panel is to suggest pay levels for statewide officials, legislators and judges. A newly approved amendment means the plan would take effect unless two-thirds of lawmakers reject it before February first.