Commissioner Accused of Stealing Resigns

COLUMBIA - A Randolph County commissioner accused of stealing from a community betterment fund and a local Cub Scout pack is resigning. 34-year-old Lowell "Chuck" Bankhead submitted his resignation letter on Friday. He was charged in November with stealing $5,000 while serving as treasurer for the betterment fund and the local Cub Scouts. Bankhead filed an Alford plea on two counts of stealing and one count of violating campaign finance law this week. The plea means Bankhead acknowledges the state can prove he is guilty, but it does not require him to do so. Bankhead is scheduled to be sentenced January 25. The governor's office is accepting applications for Bankhead's replacement. Governor Matt Blunt will eventually choose the new commissioner.