Committee Aims for Affordable Housing

Turley wonders how the city's Committee on Affordable Housing is trying to do that. The committee wants to create a policy and, after it's adopted, to implement that policy.

"Housing issues are very complex. They're not easily solved," admitted committee member Traci Wilson-Kleekamp. "There's a lot of different considerations to review and analyze in putting together a package that's progressive and implementable."

The committee is developing a definition of affordable housing to offer the city some guidance. Once the group decides on the best definition, the city will use those recommendations to try to find more housing.

"Without affordable homes, affordable housing, I think it really stops a lot of people from really taking and becoming part of the community," Turley said.

"I think it's gone pretty smoothly so far, but we haven't got into the details yet," said Tom Lata, community development coordinator.

Lata hopes to complete a plan in the next two years.