Committee Considers Sales Tax Issues

Mayor Mike Swoboda told the Joint Committee on Tax Policy that cities such as his, in St. Louis County, need a dedicated source to cover police and fire expenses. He proposed allowing up to a half-cent sales tax, which cities could ask local voters to approve. Senator Victor Callahan said he'd want limits on such a proposal to ensure a new tax would really mean more money for emergency services, not just shifting the source of funding within a city's budget. The committee is studying a variety of tax issues and could offer ideas for changes in law in time for the legislative session that begins in January.