Committee to weigh future of Confederate memorial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis's mayor is seeking a special committee to consider whether a century-old Confederate monument in the city's sprawling Forest Park should be moved elsewhere or modified.

The 32-foot granite memorial dating to 1914 honoring soldiers and sailors of Confederate states was a gift from the Daughters of the Confederacy of St. Louis.

But Mayor Francis Slay says that perhaps it's time to publicly discuss the appropriateness of the memorial. And he's asked the Missouri History Museum, the nonprofit Forest Park Forever and the Incarnate Word Foundation to discuss what, if anything, to do with it.

A leader of the Sons of Confederate Veterans' Missouri chapter says Slay's effort is political correctness run amok and "just another attempt to erase part of history that somebody may not like."