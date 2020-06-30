Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument

4 days 19 hours 47 minutes ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:58:30 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

Cape Girardeau - A monument in southeast Missouri honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be coming down.

The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove and store the 12 1/2-ton monument.

Mayor Bob Fox had asked the commission for direction on the monument, which features a likeness of the Confederate flag and the initials “C.S.A.” It has been the subject of petition drives for and against its removal. The Southeast Missourian reports that the City Council will consider its removal on July 6.

Commissioner Lauren Clark calls it a “symbol of oppression.” Commissioner Ken Markin has suggested Confederates were “traitors” to the nation.

More News

Grid
List

Power restored for many in west Columbia
Power restored for many in west Columbia
COLUMBIA —As of 3 p.m., power remains out for 347 Columbia customers, according to the City of Columbia's outage map.... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:33:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Heavy police presence following crash on Stadium, West Boulevard
Heavy police presence following crash on Stadium, West Boulevard
COLUMBIA — No one was hurt after a car crashed off the road near Stadium and West Boulevard, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12:42:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Jefferson City police link mall fight to arson charges
Jefferson City police link mall fight to arson charges
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police released more information about a shots fired call at the Capital Mall on Friday.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12:36:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

How your mental health can affect your immune system
How your mental health can affect your immune system
(CNN) -- Visaysha Harris had big plans when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Her college graduation and a... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:17:44 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Fire damages buildings, vehicles in Boone County
Fire damages buildings, vehicles in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A mobile home, shed and several vehicles were on fire Monday night off of I-70 Drive NE... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:14:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Suspect in Quail Drive homicide charged, booked into jail
Suspect in Quail Drive homicide charged, booked into jail
COLUMBIA - Police arrested the main suspect in a deadly May shooting on Quail Drive on Monday, more than two... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:57:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Tired of waiting for unemployment benefits, Missourians seek answers
Tired of waiting for unemployment benefits, Missourians seek answers
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Division of Employment Security is handling a record number... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:54:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman pointed guns at protesters who marched through the Central West End Sunday... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:59:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

One CPS parent feels comfortable with new classroom requirements
One CPS parent feels comfortable with new classroom requirements
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced on June 29 students will have to wear masks to school for the upcoming... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:56:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in Top Stories

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Ameren to reinstate late fees
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Ameren to reinstate late fees
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:36:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Camden County man killed in vehicle crash
Camden County man killed in vehicle crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - Tommy Ward, 70, was killed in a vehicle collision on Monday afternoon in Camden County. The... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 11:38:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Columbia city government explores mask ordinance
Columbia city government explores mask ordinance
COLUMBIA— Columbia residents might soon be required to wear a mask in public. City Manager John Glascock has started... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 7:23:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Jefferson City family gets a new home after tornado destroyed their house
Jefferson City family gets a new home after tornado destroyed their house
JEFFERSON CITY - One family, who lost their home in the May 2019 tornado, got the keys to their new... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 6:55:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 6:28:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Man killed on Wagon Trail Road on Saturday
Man killed on Wagon Trail Road on Saturday
BOONE COUNTY —Boone County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of North Wagon Trail Road at about 1... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

MU's fall plans outlined: Isolation housing, face masks and hybrid classes
MU's fall plans outlined: Isolation housing, face masks and hybrid classes
COLUMBIA —Fall at MU will include isolation facilities, hybrid classes and a recommended pre-semester quarantine for students as in-person... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri Nurses share their experiences in NY/NJ
Mid-Missouri Nurses share their experiences in NY/NJ
COLUMBIA- A group of traveling nurses from Columbia went to New York and New Jersey on April 18 to help... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 3:03:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 11 active cases in Cole County
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 11 active cases in Cole County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 2:37:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4pm 73°
5pm 75°
6pm 77°
7pm 85°