Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Cape Girardeau - A monument in southeast Missouri honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be coming down.
The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove and store the 12 1/2-ton monument.
Mayor Bob Fox had asked the commission for direction on the monument, which features a likeness of the Confederate flag and the initials “C.S.A.” It has been the subject of petition drives for and against its removal. The Southeast Missourian reports that the City Council will consider its removal on July 6.
Commissioner Lauren Clark calls it a “symbol of oppression.” Commissioner Ken Markin has suggested Confederates were “traitors” to the nation.
