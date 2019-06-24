Community bike ride honors the legacy of Darwin Hindman

COLUMBIA - Friends and family of Columbia's longest serving mayor, Darwin Hindman, honored his memory with a community bike ride on Saturday morning.

Dozens of people gathered at the Darwin and Axie Hindman Discovery Garden in Stephens Lake Park to honor and remember Hindman's service and love for Columbia.

Annette Triplett, the chief executive officer of PedNet, organized the special event.

"We wanted a gathering place to bring everybody together to start our bike ride to his service," Triplett said. "We thought what a better place than right here at a garden named after him."

Hindman served as the mayor of Columbia from 1995 to 2010. MU professor and friend, Dr. George Smith, said Hindman inspired him to become an avid cyclist. He said Hindman helped to establish PedNet, and made biking easier and safer in Columbia.

"The most striking thing he did was make Columbia a friendly place for walking and biking, both for sport and recreation," Smith said. "In my case, commuting."

Former Blue Note owner and friend, Richard King, said when he thinks about Hindman the word "leadership" comes to mind.

"I think Darwin was one of those guys who could bring groups together, sit them down at a table and make sense of everything to everybody," he said.

Hindman established and purchased Stephens Lake Park, which left behind another lasting memory for the community, King said.

Christian David Robinson said his friendship with Hindman grew over the last 15 years and will continue to impact his life.

"I would see him everyday on his bike, with all kinds of weather. He was elderly, but he was in great shape," Robinson said. "It really inspired me that you can stay fit into your later years."

"I'm thankful that he existed," Robinson said. "I knew a truly great man."

The bike memorial ended at Calvary Episcopal Church, where Hindman's funeral was held.