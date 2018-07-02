Community, businesses send former firefighter on trip of a lifetime

7 months 3 weeks 6 days ago Friday, November 03 2017 Nov 3, 2017 Friday, November 03, 2017 3:06:00 PM CDT November 03, 2017 in News
By: Allyson Wallenta, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia has come together to make the dream of one man come true. After two months, businesses and individuals have raised more than enough money to send a recently retired firefighter to New York City.

Marc Wright was hired by the Columbia Fire Department in 1992 at the age of 21. He served at a number of different fire stations throughout the years, until he became division chief in 2012.

“When I was six years old, that’s when I knew that I wanted to be a firefighter like a lot of young girls and boys at that age,” Wright said. 

Over the past twenty-five years, Wright has left a memorable impression on his coworkers and community. 

“Marc holds a special spot in a lot of guys hearts around here,” Firefighter Tommy Goran said. “He’s the kind of guy you follow into a fire with no questions. If I am half the man he is, I’d be happy about that.”

In 2014, Wright’s life changed.

“I was diagnosed with colon cancer,” Wright said. “I went through six months of chemo at that time, twelve rounds, and had a surgery that lasted 6-7 hours.” 

But that was only the beginning. Six months later, Wright found out the cancer had moved to two different spots in his liver. He had to have surgery that lasted seventeen hours.

The cancer didn’t stop there. Wright is currently battling lung, lymph node and liver cancer. Over the past three years, Wright has undergone thirty-one rounds of chemotherapy, 7 weeks of radiation and two surgeries.  

“A lot of people hope to beat cancer once, and he’s beat it three times,” Goran said. “He’s just such an inspiration to everybody through all of this, never gets discouraged, keeps God at the forefront of his life and just leads a life that most of us would hope to live.”

That's exactly why Goran and another firefighter, Jeff Strawn, decided to start the Marc Wright Cancer Benefit.  

Wright was a part of Missouri Task Force 1 when the September 11 attacks happened, and ever since it has been a dream of his to go and visit New York City and the 9/11 memorial.

“It’s just a very important place, especially for us in the fire service to pay tribute to all the police and EMS workers and firefighters that lost their lives that day,” Wright said. 

Goran and Strawn created the benefit to help raise money to be able to make Wright’s dream a reality.

The idea came about when Goran was sitting with Wright at one of his treatments a few months ago.

“We were just randomly talking about all the things he hadn’t done and still wanted to do, because he’s recently retired in the last six months, and one of them was go to New York City,” Goran said. “Obviously he’s got a lot of money going out towards treatments so this is something we wanted to fund for him so he could do it.”

Goran planned a fundraiser and auction to raise money for Wright’s trip, and it was a huge success.

More than 160 businesses in Columbia got involved in the fundraiser by donating items, money and services to the auction. Veterans United, Bass Pro, relators and a number of doctors in the community donated services or goods to the fundraiser.

After two months of gathering items, Goran and Strawn held an auction on Oct. 19 at Columbia’s Peachtree Catering and Banquet Center.

Family, friends and local firefighters came to support Wright as he was presented with more than $15,000.

Goran said with Marc’s legacy it wasn’t hard to collect the money. “When you do an entire life’s work of service, you affect a lot of people,” he said. 

Among the attendees, was a man who Wright cut out of a car when he was five years old. His lung had collapsed during an accident and Wright saved his life.   

When Wright first heard about the benefit, he wanted to tell Goran no. But he found a way to make the benefit impact more than just him.

Wright has decided to donate the money made on top of the cost of the trip to two local organizations: Fire Fighter Cancer Support Network and the Safety Net of Missouri. 

The Safety Net of Missouri is an organization that helps take care of families who have lost a loved one while working as a firefighter. 

The Fire Fighter Cancer Support Network is a nonprofit organization that helps offer care and assistance to fire fighters who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Strawn, who is the State Director of the Fire Fighter Cancer Support Network, said firefighters are much more likely than others to be diagnosed with cancer.

According to Goran, that is what the Marc Wright Cancer Benefit was all about: raising awareness and education about cancer in fire departments. 

Wright said he was overwhelmed with the amount of money raised and the number of people and businesses that got involved.

“I was fortunate enough to work in a job where we could take care of people and to help people on a daily basis, and for me to be on the other side of that, it’s a weird feeling but I am very thankful,” Wright said. “We’re just one big family here in Columbia.”

Wright plans to take his trip to New York City during the first week of November. He will travel alone so he can spend as much time as possible at the 9/11 memorial.

 

More News

Grid
List

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
54 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:53 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 87°
4pm 88°
5pm 88°
6pm 87°