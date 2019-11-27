Community charities prep for annual Thanksgiving meals

COLUMBIA -Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Almeta Crayton's Community Program and the Columbia Salvation Army is preparing for their annual meals on Thursday. For people without family in town or a place to go, these dinners provide a warm meal and a community fellowship.

Billie Jo Hill has been a resident at the Columbia Salvation Army's Harbor House for approximately a month. She explained how community events like the Thanksgiving dinner can impact a sense of belonging.

"A lot of us can't go home for the holidays," Hill said. "We're just grateful to have some place to go for Thanksgiving and be able to reconnect with our community."

The Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meal will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday and is open to the community, not just residents of Harbor House.

Lori Benson is the Director of Community Relations for the Columbia Salvation Army. She explained that the community group has been extremely fortunate in donations for their upcoming meal.

"We've been very blessed," Benson said. "I actually have a waiting list of volunteers and we've been very blessed that people want to reach out, want to give and want to participate during the holiday."

Almeta Crayton's Community Program is hosting their annual Everybody Eats Thanksgiving event and is expecting nearly 1,000 people, but is still struggling for monetary donations.

Nick Raines, the Vice President of ACCP, explained how extra help is always needed during this time of year.

"Monetary donations right now are our biggest need," Raines said. "We can always use more supplies and volunteers."

ACCP is currently accepting monetary donations on their website at almetacrayton.org.

In addition to their annual Thanksgiving meal, the organization gives Thanksgiving baskets stocked with a whole turkey, vegetables and other meal items. Community members could sign up and receive their basket from Sunday to Tuesday evening.

This is the 22nd year for Almeta Crayton's Community Program, and their Thanksgiving dinner will be at the Columbia Senior Activity Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both charity organizations have a large community impact, but differ on the amount of support they receive. Almeta Crayton's Community Program hasn't been around as long as The Salvation Army, but both organizations are working towards the greater good of the community.

The Columbia Salvation Army has enough supplies and a surplus of volunteers for their Thanksgiving meal, but ACCP is still in need of donations, despite the two organizations co-existing in Columbia.

"For Everybody Eat, we feed the community," Raines said. "Our basic focus is community helping community."