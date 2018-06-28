Community Cleans up Columbia

COLUMBIA - Community members across Columbia joined together to improve the city's image on Saturday.

Adults and local youth walked through downtown Columbia to clean, repair and improve public areas.

Volunteers removed graffiti and picked up trash off the streets. Community members also cleaned local parks and streams.

Youth participant Jewuan Manhaney said he thinks the clean up project will help make the city a better place for visitors and the community.

"Where the future, us kids are around here we're going to a take over Columbia one day. So we want to have a good place. We want to have it already clean, so we know we have a good base to build up," said Mahaney. "We can make Columbia bigger, we can make Columbia better, but we have to have it clean. We have to the essentials down to a T."

Mahaney expressed interest in doing more projects like clean up Columbia. He said he hopes people will continue to help clean the city year around.