Community concert promotes unity

COLUMBIA - The Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri is holding its 5th Annual Unity Concert. The goal of the event is to honor the life and teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year, the concert will benefit the City of Refuge foundation. The concert raises money for different charities around mid-Missouri.

Emily Edgington Andrews has been involved with the event for all five years. She said she hopes community members take away a feeling of love and inclusion.

"The community needs an event like this," Edgington Andrews said. "It doesn't matter what background you have, where you come from or what religion you practice. Everyone is welcome."

The concert features Columbia Community Gospel choir, Columbia Kids Gospel Choir and Columbia Chorale.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday.