Community Donates for America's Troops

The district also collected final donations, like playing cards and batteries, for their "Support the Troops" campaign. Lieutenant Trina Teacutter says it's all a part of 27 years of serving their community.

"It's an opportunity for the community to come out and see what we do on a day to day basis. They don't get to see that all the time and gives them the opportunity to see where their tax dollars are going and how we operate here," she explained.

The event ended with a quilt raffle drawing to raise more money for the troops.