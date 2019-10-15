Community flu clinics pop up in Boone County

ROCHEPORT - The Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is opening community-based pop up flu clinics in Boone County starting Monday.

The first flu clinic is Monday, October 14, from 2 - 3 p.m. at Moniteau Housing in Rocheport.

According to the press release, a high dose flu shot is available for individuals 65 years and older.

"Now is the time to get it," Nursing Supervisor Trina Teacutter said. "It does take a couple weeks to get the full benefit from the vaccine."

The vaccination is free for children up to 18 years old. For older patients, cost depends on insurance providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend every individual from 6 months of age and older receive the annual flu shot.

A report by NBC news says this year's flu strains could be worse than previous years.

"Theoretically that could indicate what kind of season we are going to have," Teacutter said.

The Health Department offers flu shots from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1005 W. Worley Street.

The next community flu clinics are scheduled for:

Centralia: 3:30 - 6 p.m. Thursday, October 17, Centralia Intermediate School, 550 W. Lakeview

Sturgeon: 3:30 - 6 p.m. Thursday, October 24, Sturgeon Elementary School/ Middle School cafeteria, 210 W. Patton Street.

Harrisburg: 3:30 - 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, Harrisburg Community Room, 1000 S. Harris Street.