Community Foundation of Central Missouri Releases Missouri's Transfer Wealth Value

JEFFERSON CITY - The Community Foundation of Central Missouri unveiled the new transfer of wealth data.

Transfer of wealth refers to the $75 trillion in the United States of America's wealth that is in the process of transferring from one generation to the next. The study was conducted by the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship (CRE), located in Lincoln, Neb. 10 different community foundations pitched in to fund the study.

The study has transfer wealth amounts for 10-year and 50-year scenarios.

Missouri's approximate wealth value is $517 billion dollars, Boone is $11.5 billion, Callaway is $3.24, Cole is $7.36.

States and counties have the possibility of community foundations capturing approximately 5 percent of that transferred wealth to strengthen local communities. Captures are people choosing to give money to charity through their estates.