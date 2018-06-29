Community Garden Provides Opportunity for Learning

Thursday, June 13, 2013
By: Nicole Krasavage
BOONVILLE - One local group is starting a community garden in hopes of educating and giving back to the community.

The People's Food Guild is teaming up with Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) to plant gardens where volunteers can come dedicate time and learn more about gardening their own food to lower costs.

"We all enjoy gardening and decided a lot of people didn't have access to fresh fruits and vegetables especially in the lower income brackets," garden spokesperson Lauren Bunting said. "So we took something we enjoyed doing and decided it would be a good idea to share it with the whole community."

So far people from the community have donated enough land for five different gardens. Each one is in a different stage currently; some are not even planted, while others are already sprouting. Volunteers have been out at the gardens almost every morning attending to the produce. The plots do not have a direct water source, so volunteers bring their own jugs--already full--to make sure the plants get the water they need.

The People's Food Guild is hoping to reach out and teach more members of the community about gardening.

"They are going to be teaching people that want to learn how to do their own gardening," CMCA Community Action Team president Kevin Wadeen said. "We're trying to do the grass roots for our community where there seems to be things lacking."

The classes will start up around harvest season. They will teach members of the community how to can and preserve food.

"A big goal of what we want to do is not only give people an opportunity to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, but we are really passionate about teaching people how to grow their own, whether they have a lot of space or not," Bunting said.

Volunteers can come help out in the garden, which means they will automatically get a share of the produce after the harvest. The extra produce will be donated to the local food pantries in Boonville. They also plan to start a pumpkin patch for the children to come pick pumpkins by October.

Anyone interested in volunteering or getting involved can contact Roger Harris at 660-888-8052.

