Community honors pancreatic cancer victim

COLUMBIA - The first annual Frank Classens Memorial Golf Tournament and Fundraiser was held this morning.

Wife Tammy Classens organized the golf tournament in honor of her husband, Frank Classens.

Frank Classens was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2018. He passed away this past October.

"He was a good golfer. This is the best way we could honor him," Classens said. "He was a real generous man. He was a runner and had great health, but it went downhill from there."

Frank Classen's daughter, Amber Chick, said her father cared about everybody.

"He was just the person you could go to for anything," Chick said. "He didn't care who you were, he was going to help you out."

Classens said the money donated through donations, raffle tickets and golf fees will go toward Missouri Veterans Cemetery where Frank Classens was buried. Frank Classens served in the Air Force for 21 years. A bigger portion of the money will go toward pancreatic cancer research.

"We need more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer," Classens said.

According to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancreatic cancer will be the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths by 2020 in the U.S. There is a nine percent chance of survival with a five year survival rate.

Classens and Chick said 23 teams signed up this year for the golf tournament. They are planning to hold this event annually to raise more money for research. Classens and Chick said it is important that people are aware and donate to pancreatic cancer research.