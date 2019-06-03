Community honors pancreatic cancer victim with golf tournament

2 days 3 hours 37 minutes ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 2:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News
By: Marisa Rios, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The first annual Frank Classens Memorial Golf Tournament and Fundraiser was held Saturday morning to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

Tammy Classens organized the golf tournament in honor of her husband, Frank Classens, who died of stage four pancreatic cancer in October. 

"He was a good golfer. This is the best way we could honor him," Tammy Classens said. "He was a real generous man. He was a runner and had great health, but it went downhill from there."

Frank Classen's daughter, Amber Chick, said her father cared about everybody.

"He was just the person you could go to for anything," Chick said. "He didn't care who you were, he was going to help you out."

Tammy Classens said most of the funds raised through donations, raffle tickets and golf fees will go to Missouri Veterans Cemetery where her husband is buried; he  served in the Air Force for 21 years.

A bigger portion of the money will go toward fighting the disease that killed Frank Classens. 

"We need more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer," Tammy Classens said. 

According to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancreatic cancer will be the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. by 2020. There is a 9% chance of survival with a five year survival rate. 

Tammy Classens and Chick said 23 teams signed up this year for the golf tournament. They are planning to hold the event each year and urge people to donate to pancreatic cancer research.

More News

Grid
List

Howard County flood victims can seek shelter in Boonville and Fayette
Howard County flood victims can seek shelter in Boonville and Fayette
BOONVILLE - The Missouri River bridge that connects Cooper and Howard counties was closed on Monday morning. All the roads... More >>
58 minutes ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 5:22:00 PM CDT June 03, 2019 in News

Fulton Principal honored for use of technology
Fulton Principal honored for use of technology
FULTON - Fulton Middle School Principal Beth Houf is one of the National Association of Secondary School Principals Digital Principal... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT June 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: JCPS gives more information on data breach
UPDATE: JCPS gives more information on data breach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools sent out an email Monday with more information for parents, guardians and staff... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 3:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2019 in News

Jefferson City student speaks about late fourth grade teacher, Katie Paul
Jefferson City student speaks about late fourth grade teacher, Katie Paul
JEFFERSON CITY - It has been a heartbreaking few days for students at Moreau Heights Elementary school, who are mourning... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 2:12:00 PM CDT June 03, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson makes June "State Team Member Appreciation Month"
Gov. Parson makes June "State Team Member Appreciation Month"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson signed a proclamation Monday to make June 2019 the Missouri State Team Member Appreciation Month... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 1:28:00 PM CDT June 03, 2019 in News

Medical marijuana applications available soon in Missouri
Medical marijuana applications available soon in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Applications for medical marijuana identification cards will soon be available in Missouri. The state health... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 1:07:00 PM CDT June 03, 2019 in News

MU to hold emergency drill at research reactor
MU to hold emergency drill at research reactor
COLUMBIA - The research reactor at MU will hold an emergency drill on Monday morning. Organizers say the precautionary... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 3:39:00 AM CDT June 03, 2019 in News

Columbia city council to discuss medical marijuana
Columbia city council to discuss medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - At its meeting Monday, the Columbia city council will further discuss possible regulations for medical marijuana. According... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 2:00:00 AM CDT June 03, 2019 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 to participate in full-scale relief exercises
Missouri Task Force 1 to participate in full-scale relief exercises
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will participate in a series of FEMA-sanctioned disaster relief exercises this week across the... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 8:34:00 PM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors
'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City neighbors came together Sunday for a concert to raise support and each other's spirits after... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 6:27:00 PM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

Former teacher in Springfield pleads in prostitution case
Former teacher in Springfield pleads in prostitution case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A long-running Springfield prostitution case has ended. Forty-one-year-old Laura Fiedler, a former Springfield teacher, pleaded... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 3:06:17 PM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Perdue Foods is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter
Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The victims of America's latest mass shooting had been dead for less than a day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 8:06:13 AM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police find missing Springfield woman
UPDATE: Police find missing Springfield woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Police have located Sylvia Sue Donnell who had been missing for five days. Donnell, 62, is... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 7:36:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman killed in downtown crash taught fourth grade for JCPS
UPDATE: Woman killed in downtown crash taught fourth grade for JCPS
COLUMBIA - 25-year-old Katie Paul, who died after being hit by a car in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning, taught... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 6:20:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

New nursing building plans to help nursing shortage
New nursing building plans to help nursing shortage
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing intends to gradually increase undergraduate enrollment, which will help the... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

Rocheport volunteers 'race against time' as river rises
Rocheport volunteers 'race against time' as river rises
ROCHEPORT - Volunteers in Rocheport say they are "racing against the river" to protect their town from flooding. About... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

Onlookers flock to Glasgow as officials warn to stay out of floodwater
Onlookers flock to Glasgow as officials warn to stay out of floodwater
GLASGOW - Despite multiple levee breaches limiting access to places along the Missouri River, people still flocked to town Saturday.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 2:45:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
7pm 78°
8pm 75°
9pm 73°
10pm 72°