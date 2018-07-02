Community Makes Girl's Unique Dream Come True

BONNE TERRE (AP) - A Missouri community has come together to help a 7-year-old girl battling cancer fulfill her unique dream.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo. reports that Summer Warren is a first-grader at North County Primary School in Bonne Terre. She is undergoing treatment for an inoperable tumor wrapped around her brain stem.

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation interviewed Summer, she said her dream was to ride a unicorn over the rainbow with her mother.

Art teachers at her school and volunteers from the community turned the gym into a giant castle with a rainbow-colored floor. A horse was brought in and transformed into a unicorn.

Last Wednesday, students from the school lined up, each carrying a wand, to help Summer's fairy tale wish come true.

Photo Courtesy: The Daily Journal