2 hours 46 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 8:52:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News
By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA- Community members gathered at the Armory parking lot in Downtown Columbia to speak and look for change within the Columbia Community. 

"We need to bring the community together, we need to bring hope," said Rev. James Gray. 

About 30 people were in attendance tonight including Mayor Brian Treece and Coach Cuonzo Martin. 

Both spoke on the fact that the community needs to stand up and unite. 

"Hate has no home here," said Treece. 

Treece spoke on things that the Columbia community does when tragedy strikes. 

"Our community comes together not just to mourn the loss potential of all of us, but to work together on solutions to keep our community safe. 

Coach Martin spoke up about his past growing up in East St. Louis. He focused more of his words toward helping the youth of Columbia. 

"We have to help them believe in themselves," said Martin, "We have to help them find something they love and nurture that. Whatever it is." 

Martin said this was a great way to reach the community. 

Announced at the event were plans to add a new bench in the City of Columbia. Rev. Gray says he's working with Mayor Treece, in order to have the bench with names of those who have lost their lives. 

Everyone in attendance had a mask on and was social distancing. 

Rev. Gray told KOMU 8 News that he is planning on having another event, but there is not a set date for it. He hopes that more community members will come. 

Community members rise up to Unite Columbia
2 hours ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 8:52:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

