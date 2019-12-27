Community of Christ to have First Female in First Presidency

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - The Community of Christ is about to break the gender barrier at its highest level of leadership. For the first time in the Independence-based church's 147-year history, a woman has been called to serve in the First Presidency. That's among the recommendations made yesterday by church President Stephen Veazey. His choice: Becky Savage, the church's director for leadership development. Delegates to the church's World Conference later this month will vote on that and other recommendations. Savage says the call came as a surprise, but she is looking forward to serving in the First Presidency -- where she will be one of two counselors to Veazey. Savage would succeed Kenneth Robinson, who is retiring. The Community of Christ has about 250,000 members worldwide.