Community of Fulton holds food drive for Louisiana flood victims

FULTON - The city of Fulton is doing what it can to help those affected by the flooding in Louisiana.

The food donation box that sits right inside the office of the Fulton Sun is half full, two days into the food drive.

The Red Cross recently declared the flooding the worst natural disaster to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The coverage of the devastation is hitting home for many Missourians, who have experienced flooding themselves.

Jenny Gray, an editor at the Fulton Sun, thought the drive would be a great idea to give back and create good karma.

“I was in Florida for Hurricane Andrew, I know what it’s like,” Gray said. “I worry about the animals, too.”

There is already some cat food in the donation box. Oftentimes when flooding forces people out of town, they leave their animals behind. Animal shelters can become overcrowded and run out of resources needed to care for the animals.

Brittney Eaton, who runs a community garden in Fulton, offered to help with transporting the food to Louisiana after this week’s drive.

Gray said she hopes to keep the momentum going throughout the holidays as well, since many of those displaced will still need help.

Debbie LaRue, vice president of The Callaway Bank, said she’s not surprised Gray is putting this together.

“Since she got here a few months ago, she’s been doing awesome things for the community,” LaRue said. “This is just one more way we can come together.”

The idea of neighbors helping neighbors is what Tamera Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Callaway Chamber of Commerce, feels will encourage people to donate. She cited Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 New Years Eve tornado outbreak in Rolla as examples of disasters that inspired communities to help.

"Americans got together, and got their resources together and assisted them in those catastrophic cases," Fitzpatrick said.

The Fulton Sun’s office will be accepting donations this week Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The office is located at 115 East Fifth Street in Fulton.