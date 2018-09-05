Community offers support to those with missing loved ones

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones.

"He was so sweet. He wouldn't hurt anybody," Mary Martin, Carl Debrodie's former guardian said.

People gathered to honor the missing, raise awareness and provide support to those missing loved ones on Saturday.

Martin attends as many events like Missing and Unidentified Persons Awareness Day as possible.

Over a year ago, Carl Debrodie's body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit in Fulton.

"At least I know where he is. I couldn't imagine not knowing," Martin said.

Right now, there are almost 1,000 people missing in Missouri, according to Missouri Missing.

"It's hard," Martin said.

After five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie Martin said she's thrilled things are starting to happen.

"We have been very impatient and stressed waiting for it."

Martin said she will be at the arraignment hearing on Monday.