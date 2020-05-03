Community pools to open after stay-at-home order is lifted

COLUMBIA - Neighborhood pools will begin to reopen after the Columbia stay-at-home order expires May 4.

Neighborhood officials will have to file a safety plan for the pools before it can open up, according to the Boone County Health Department.

Tracy Mulligan, a property manager in Columbia, said the neighborhoods she works with are setting up plans to keep people safe.

"We are discussing if they should hire someone full-time to regulate," Mulligan said. "We are talking about adding more hand-washing stations and limiting hours."

Mulligan said they received the guidelines Friday morning. She said if you are curious about your community pool, she recommends to contact you neighborhood management company.