Community R-6 - Mrs. Curtis - Kindergarten

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Hearing on JCPS data breach lasts over eight hours
JEFFERSON CITY - A hearing concerning a student data breach at Jefferson City Public Schools lasted over eight hours Wednesday... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:29:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Man charged with murder in Readsville
COLUMBIA -- Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Hatfield, 47, Monday morning. He was later charged with second degree murder... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 10:37:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Maries Co. Sheriff releases shocking video of violent robbery
MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff's Office released security footage Wednesday night of an armed robbery that happened at Vichy... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 9:27:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Two boats on fire at Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — Two boats are on fire at Village Marina and Jobson Hollow Cove, according to a tweet from Missouri... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 7:38:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

More than half of claims settled in deadly duck boat sinking
COLUMBIA - Nineteen of the 33 claims filed against Ripley Entertainment in the deadly sinking of a duck boat have... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 6:41:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Callaway County Sherriff's Office releases photos of extensive flood damage
COLUMBIA - The Callaway County Sherriff's Office is offering new insight on the damage caused by flooding on Missouri roads.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 5:17:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Trenton officer shot by inmate goes home to Moberly, visits police
MOBERLY - The Trenton police officer shot last month made an appearance Wednesday at the Moberly Police Department, and brought... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 5:05:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

MoDOT: Recent rains won't impact Grindstone/AC Route construction
COLUMBIA - Despite a summer of storms, the Grindstone Parkway bridge over Highway 63 is expected to be finished on... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Friend and family member of three murder suspects "floored" by news
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two murder cases have had significant developments in the past few weeks, and one woman knows the... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Construction begins on Bonne Femme bridge
COLUMBIA - Construction began today on the second of a seven bridge improvement project. Construction on the bridge over... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:54:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Columbia/Boone County open cooling centers as heat soars
COLUMBIA - With potentially deadly temperatures in mid-Missouri, the Columbia/Boone County health department is opening cooling centers. Anyone needing to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:53:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

MU announces record-breaking year in donations
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri leaders announced a record-breaking year in total funds raised, including the largest gift in Law... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:47:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
COLUMBIA - The jury that will hear the case against a man charged with murder in a deadly crash will... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:05:00 AM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools is considering a buyout of several homes damaged by the May 22 tornados.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
COLUMBIA - After raising two adult children, Kim McDaniel was not expecting to be the mother of a baby again.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:57:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in Continuous News

Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of Missouri prisoners serving mandatory sentences for largely nonviolent offenses could become eligible for parole... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:45:49 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Missouri report warns of earthquake insurance collapse
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new report says Missouri faces a possible earthquake insurance marketplace collapse and massive economic... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Suspect captured after fart gives away hiding place to police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Clay County say a poorly-timed fart led to an arrest. The Clay County... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News
